Richard Pusey is DENIED bail after ‘filming four dying cops’ in Melbourne crash

Richard Pusey has been denied bail after allegedly taunting a police officer as she lay dying following a catastrophic crash.

The 41-year-old had been pulled over in his Porsche for allegedly speeding at 149 km/h in April when a truck allegedly veered into the emergency lane.

Four officers were killed in the crash.

He allegedly told Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor ‘now you’ve ‘f***ed my f***ing car’ as she died in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway.

Three of her colleagues, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, were also killed.

He allegedly filmed the graphic scene for more than three minutes before fleeing and sharing footage, including with a federal police officer he knew.

The mortgage broker is facing 12 charges including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, the destruction of evidence, failing to render assistance and perverting the course of justice.

He has also allegedly tested positive to drugs including cannabis.

Truck driver Mohinder Singh remains in custody charged with four counts of culpable driving causing the officers’ death.

More to come.