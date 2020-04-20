Ricky Gervais reveals he is keen to host a no-holds barred Oscars

He has always said he isn’t prepared to host the Oscars.

But Ricky Gervais, 58, appeared to have made a U-turn in a new interview with GQ Hype magazine.

When asked, he said: ‘ No… Yes, but they would never ask me. Because I’d never do it on their terms.

‘I know how badly it would go’: Ricky Gervais told GQ Hype he is keen to host a no-holds barred Oscars but fears the ‘terrible’ outcome and is keen to write a third series of After Life

‘Now, if they said you can say what you want, that would really be tempting. And I know it would go terribly! I know the future. I know how badly it would go! And I still might do it.’

With the second series of his smash-hit black comedy After Life set to arrive on Netflix on April 24, Ricky said there could be a third season in the works.

He said: ‘Yeah, this is the first time I want to do a third series of anything I’ve ever done.

Here it is: The official trailer for Netflix’s After Life was released a fortnight ago and the second series will be released on April 24

‘The world’s too rich. I don’t have to go over old ground. There’s ten characters [in After Life] who could be the lead in something.

‘The first [series] was establishing a central character going through the world almost as if it’s a video game.

‘Now there’s lots of “meanwhiles”. It’s like Springfield or something. The Springfield of grief!

Throwback: Ricky has said he would be keen to create a third series of the popular show

The second series sees Tony still seen yearning for his late wife Lisa, but he begins to perk up and vows to help his loved ones to improve their lives.

The star says of Netflix: ‘[They] don’t interfere at all… and they pay well, so it’s a no-brainer. But they’re not a charity. If people didn’t watch it, they wouldn’t let me do it again.’

Ricky also said the current coronavirus pandemic has given him a slight change in outlook.

He said: ‘I will say also, I sort of feel a social responsibility. I do feel that more. Like, I want to do stuff. I’m tweeting more. I’m being more positive.

‘I want to be… I mean, I’m not going to be the Vera Lynn, but do you know what I mean, though?

‘I think I feel like I want to do something to help as opposed to just sneer.’

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype https://www.gqmagazine.co.uk/culture/article/ricky-gervais-interview-2020