Ricky Gervais Slams Celebs for Complaining About Self-isolation

The current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has left many of us in despair. While some are happy to stay back at home and save their lives, others are constantly complaining about missing out on the social hangouts.

Comedian Ricky Gervais did not like the privileged behaviour shown by many. He has criticised celebrities for complaining about being locked up in their mansions in Britain in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Ricky insisted that instead of grumbling about having to stay indoors, these people should applaud the National Health Service (NHS) staff who are at the forefront of the battle, risking their lives against the deadly virus.

In an Interview to The Sun, the 58-year-old English comedian said, “After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.”

He further said the NHS heroes have been working for 14 hours per day, yet they have not been whining. In the interest of society, they have been “risking their own health and their families’ health but serving all of us selflessly”, he added.

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it,” said Ricky.

Ricky is currently promoting the second season of his Netflix show After Life. In the black comedy-drama web television series, he portrays a role of a journalist.

