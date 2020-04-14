Ricky Gervais steps out after slamming celebrities for complaining about self-isolating

Celebrities have regularly taken to social media during the coronavirus lockdown to document some of the mundane realities of everyday life.

However, public sympathy for the stars – many of them multi-millionaires – has been in short supply as Brits across the country face daily struggles to put food on the table.

TV chef Gordon Ramsay has been under fire in recent days for flouting the government guidance and moving his family to their £4m beachfront house in Cornwall, despite everyone being repeatedly told to remain where they are.

TV chef Gordon Ramsay, pictured outside his £4m home in Cornwall, described lockdown life as ‘a living nightmare’

After the move, he was mocked for describing lockdown life in the glamorous property as ‘a living nightmare’.

In an interview with Capital FM’s Roman Kemp, in which he discussed the amount of cooking he’s had to do for his family, he said: ‘Can you please tell me when all of this will end?

‘Every single day is the same. I’m the resident kitchen porter, working my fingers to the bone. I have honestly cooked more food in the past ten days than I have in the past ten years of my career.

‘I swear that I have blisters on my bl**dy hands from cooking so much.’

Singer Peter Andre also moaned of struggling for ways to fill the days in isolation.

In an Instagram post last month captioned ‘bored’, he wrote: ‘I’ve cleaned my house 613,543 times. I need a coffee. S**t, I’ve run out of milk. I’ll go to the local shop…oh wait. I’ll clean my house again.’

Peter Andre, pictured, moaned of being ‘bored’ and obsessively cleaning his house while in isolation

Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais addressed the issue this week when he said: ‘I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.’

Many suggested the comments were aimed at singer Sam Smith, who broke down in tears on Instagram from self-isolation in a £12m house.

Piers Morgan echoed the funnyman’s sentiment on Good Morning Britain, as he told viewers: ‘Ricky Gervais has spoken for all of us, or certainly for me today.

‘I don’t want to hear it either. You look at some celebrities who have done amazing things, using their power and influence for real good.

‘And others post these videos, Madonna from her mansion, from her rose petal, candle-lit bath wailing away as if this could improve morale instead of destroy it.

‘It’s a very interesting realignment of priorities here, where people have been reminded who the real stars of society are and we’ve got very intolerant actually of those who seemed important before.

‘I don’t think Harry and Meghan wanted to be on the front pages today, I think they probably just wanted to be quiet but they’re on the front pages because one of their friends had spoken to Harry and said he’s finding it challenging.

‘Of course this grates because they are currently in a mansion, which they are probably not even paying for, in Malibu, in Los Angeles, self-isolating having to do nothing at all. No-one wants to hear about Prince Harry’s challenging life.

Ellen DeGeneres, pictured, was also criticised after comparing quarantine in her mansion to ‘being in jail’

‘Again, he’s not given an interview but I would advise all their friends to not do this. We don’t want to hear about the struggle and battle of celebrities in multi-million pounds mansions.’

Other celebrities to have been criticised in recent weeks include chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, who compared quarantine in her multimillion-dollar mansion to ‘being in jail’.

The star made the comment from her California home in a ‘virtual show’ after coronavirus forced her normal studio-based programme off the air.

The American television host made the comment during a virtual show filmed by her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, from one of their California homes after her talk show was taken off air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Against a picturesque backdrop, she added: ‘It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay.’

However, the comments were edited out of the video when it was later re-uploaded to YouTube after receiving a raft of negative comments.

Madonna was also accused of lacking perspective after posting an odd video from her bath, in which she said: ‘It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.

‘What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.’

Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, was slammed for comparing the lockdown to her pregnancy which she said ‘prepared me for this’, adding: ‘I didn’t leave for months.’