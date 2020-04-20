Ricky Gervais Would Only Host the Oscars Under 1 Condition

2020 Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais is revealing the one way he would say “yes” to hosting a future Academy Awards telecast.

When first asked if he would do it, he told GQ Hype, “No,” but then corrected himself and said, “Yes, but they would never ask me. Because I’d never do it on their terms. Now, if they said you can say what you want, that would really be tempting. And I know it would go terribly! I know the future. I know how badly it would go! And I still might do it.”

