Ricky Ponting shares photo of World Cup 2003 final bat, gets one query from Indians



Ricky Ponting shared a photo of the bat he used in World Cup 2003 final (Express Archive/Ricky Ponting Twitter)

Seventeen years ago, Ricky Ponting demolished Indian bowlers, hitting a whirlwind 140 to help Australia dominate India, and win the 2003 World Cup final by 125 runs. On Monday, Ponting shared a picture of the bat that he had used.

Given we’ve all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I’d go through what I’ve kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis – this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/meoBP6NJvg — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 23, 2020

Ponting’s innings had four fours and eight sixes. With the help of half-centuries from Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn, Australia posted a huge total of 359 for two wickets on the board.

In reply, India could only score 234 and their inning ended in the 40th over. The highest run-scorer of the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar, got out in the first over that was bowled by Glenn McGrath. After his wicket, India succumbed to the pressure and suffered a batting collapse. Opener Virender Sehwag top-scored for India with an 81-ball 82.

Ponting has said that he will go through things he has saved from his cricketing career and will share them in the coming days.

After the comprehensive loss, there were rumours that Ponting used a spring his bat in the Johannesburg tie thanks to an April Fool’s prank by the media. So when Ponting posted the picture, all the queries from India were about the mythical spring:

Every Indian from 90’s will be searching for the spring in the bat😂😂 — Ashirwad Karande 🏏 (@AshirwadKarande) March 23, 2020

Cut it open we indians think it has springs in it 😂😂😁😁😂😁 — Wash Hands + Isolate (@AshaVaadi) March 23, 2020

It seems there was some spring in your bat

Is it true sir? — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 23, 2020

Did u used spring in ur bat in 2003 WC final??? -Every indian fan@RickyPonting — Gunju1910 (@gunjugandhi19) March 23, 2020

I think it’s time for some hard questions, Punter. Did this bat have spring inside it? — Vishnu Prasad 🌗 (@weshnoo) March 23, 2020

Spring kidhar hai ? pic.twitter.com/pIDgJctKEA — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) March 23, 2020

No Indian can forget this bat — Tapan Joshi (@tapanjoshi28) March 23, 2020

