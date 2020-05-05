Riddhima Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor’s pic with his mother Krishna Raj, says ‘Reunited with his most favourite person’

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared two black-and-white pictures on her Instagram stories on Thursday. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

While one of the photos features Rishi with Neetu Kapoor during their wedding celebrations, another is with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor.

The candid wedding picture shows Rishi in a suit, with his bride Neetu Kapoor, who is wearing a heavy sari with a pallu on her head paired with bridal jewellery including a mangtika and a nosering. The couple seem to be looking at someone during the wedding party. Riddhima shared the post with twin heart emojis. She shared the other picture of Rishi holding his mother’s hand as if asking her for a dance and captioned it, “Reunited with his most favourite person.”

Riddhima Kapoor shared two pictures of Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor and mother Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Riddhima was unable to reach Mumbai in time for Rishi’s funeral on Thursday due to lockdown. She reached two days later with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara as they had to travel by road from Delhi to Mumbai. “We are not waiting for her (for the cremation). They have not given her permission for flight so she will not be able to reach here,” Randhir had said before the last rites.

Family members including Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, brother Randhir, niece Kareena Kapoor along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

She later accompanied Neetu, Ranbir and Alia to Banganga where Rishi’s ashes were immersed on Sunday. A prayer meet for the actor was held on Saturday. “We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven’t received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar,” Randhir Kapoor had told PTI on Sunday

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, after a two year long battle with leukaemia.

