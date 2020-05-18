Riddhima Kappoor shares adorable sunkissed selfie with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara | Bollywood Life

It seems Riddhima Kapoor is coping with the loss of her father Rishi Kapoor by posting pics from her family album. She recently posted a selfie with Ranbir, mom Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara. It seems like an old picture. She captioned the pic with a heart emoji. Also Read – Deepika Padukone shares a stunning pic to make our Sunday better

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing some priceless memories with fans. She posted a picture where we could see Rishi Kapoor dancing with his mom, late Krishna Raj Kapoor. We have seen pics from childhood birthday parties as well. After his demise, the family gave a statement where they asked people to respect the lockdown. They spoke about how he remained in good spirits all through. They wrote, “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.” Also Read – Alia Bhatt gets her hair trimmed at home by a ‘multitalented loved one’, is she hinting at Ranbir Kapoor?

She recently alos posted a picture where we can see Rishi Kapoor looking lovingly at Neetu Kapoor. It looks like the picture was taken some years after their marriage. She looks beautiful and we are floored by how adoringly Rishi Kapoor looks at his darling wife. They had met on the sets of Zehreela Insaan (1974). She was just a teenager and he was a complete prankster. Her mother, Rajee was worried and would always send someone else with Neetu when she went on a date with Rishi. It seems the lady was feeling guilty when Rishi Kapoor proposed for marriage as she was the sole breadwinner of the house. But he said that her mother, Rajee could come and live with them. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Mouni Roy praises Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to donate for PPEs

Rishi Kapoor was battling blood cancer since two years and spent almost a year in the US undergoing chemotherapy. He looked fine till a couple of months back. This year, he was hospitalised twice. once when he was in Delhi attending a family function. At that time, he had revealed that he had an infection. The second time, he was admitted due to viral fever.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.