Riders receive comms upgrade through two-way radio

Riders receive comms upgrade through two-way radio

Volunteers at cycling events in Northern Tasmania will now have access to top-gear radio systems thanks to grant funding. The club received $5000 of federal funding through the Volunteers Grants scheme; Launceston Cycling Club treasurer Adrian Wright said the radios would be particularly helpful in rural areas. “Quite often … we’re on country roads in areas where communication is difficult, radios are certainly helpful with talking to volunteers when cyclists and cars are approaching,” he said. LCCC president Michael Bailey said the locally sourced radios were good due to their ability to run on their own channel and not interfere with other radio channels such as those used by truck drivers or farmers. “We’ve got some of Australia’s best cyclists that started here in little old Launceston and it’s only through volunteers and safe racing that we can bring out the sort of riders we do,” Mr Bailey said. “Our old radios were all in-car and becoming difficult to use.”

