Ridiculous sale: Amazon just knocked a whopping 50 percent off HP’s latest laptop—snag it for $499!

We don’t know what we did to deserve this, but Amazon just knocked 50 percent off one of HP’s latest and greatest laptops. Right now, the HP 15 (2020) is on sale for just $499 (was $998). This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this laptop, which is impressive since it only got released in April.

The HP 15 is super-zippy, thanks to its reliable Windows 10 operating system and Intel Core i3 processor (10th generation) paired with 4GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage. This means it’ll power through just about anything, from heavy web surfing to casual photo and video editing. Plus, it gets up to eight hours of battery life on a charge.

“This system stands up to the test with awesome storage, speed and stylishness. I will invest in at least one more for my wife, but this one’s mine,” wrote a five-star shopper.

The laptop’s big 15.6-inch HD LED display delivers bright colors and sharp detail to make both work and play extra immersive. And it’s surprisingly lightweight at just under four pounds.

“I love this computer—it’s so easy to operate. And although it’s lightweight, it has a huge screen. I highly recommend it,” says another satisfied reviewer.

It doesn’t skim on the ports either, sporting one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, one AC smart pin and one HDMI port for expandability. And yes, it still has a headphone jack, but also comes with Bluetooth 4.2 for pairing wireless headphones, keyboards and mice.

At half-off, this HP 15 is an unbelievable steal for something so powerful. This Amazon shopper said it best: “It’s awesome.”

