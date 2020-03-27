Rihanna finally gave us a new song, sort of

Early Friday, Canadian singer PartyNextDoor dropped his new album, “PartyMobile,” which features Rihanna on the song, “Believe It.”

Rihanna announced the new single on her verified Twitter account.

Folks have been more than excited for new music from the singer and makeup mogul since she dropped her last album, “Anti,” in 2016.

“Best make me believe it / Best make me believe it / Believe you won’t deceive me,” she and PartyNextDoor sing on the chorus.