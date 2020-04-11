Rihanna Is Focused On Saving the World Instead of Her Music

Rihanna went live on Instagram on Friday night (April 10) to host a dance party with fans around the world and her upcoming album became a topic of conversation!

The 32-year-old singer has been making fans wait for a long time for new music and you shouldn’t be expecting her ninth album anytime soon.

“If one of y’all motherf–kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world unlike y’all president… on sight!” Rihanna said during the Instagram Live session.

Rihanna has already donated millions of dollars, sent personal protective equipment to medical workers, started an initiative to help domestic violence victims affected by the pandemic, and supported people in need amid this health crisis.

Watch the video below!