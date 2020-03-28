Rihanna Is ‘Very Motivated’ To Release A New Album This Year & Has ‘Over 100 Songs’ Recorded

Fresh off her fire collaboration with Drake’s friend PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rihanna is more than ready to drop her ninth album — and we can’t wait!

Rihanna, 32, has new music on the mind! “Rihanna has over a hundred songs either fully recorded and produced, various beats and tons of lyrics and plenty of unfinished songs scattered around for consideration for her next album,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It has been a struggle to get the right songs needed for a full and complete album to her liking and she knows that her fans are jonesing for more from her and now with the world as it is, it is putting all her focus to get new music out there quicker than she anticipated,” the insider also adds.

The Grammy winner has quite the catalogue with her previous eight albums, dating back to her 2005 debut with the forever-catchy “Pon De Replay.” Notably, Rihanna has dropped many of her albums close together — with the exception of a break since 2016’s ANTI — largely considered her greatest work to date. “She was thinking of not having an album come out this year and just work with others and bring it out when ever she had time for it,” the source added. “But now she has all the time in the world and she is really looking forward to release her album this year and have a lot of new music for everyone to hear. She is now very motivated to make it all happen due to the circumstances that have been going on with the corona outbreak.”

The “Umbrella” singer did just make headlines for her latest track which happened to be a collaboration with Toronto-based artist PARTYNEXTDOOR. The R&B crooner released his album Partymobile earlier this week, which included the fire track “Believe It” featuring the Fenty Beauty founder. The song was a harking back to 2000’s R&B — think Ashanti — and the Barbados native sounded incredible!

Despite most fans loving the newly released track, some had some complaints that it didn’t feature quite enough of their RiRi. On the chorus, Rihanna lends her voice to the lyrics “Best make me believe it / Believe you won’t deceive me,” in addition to being backup against PartyNextDoor’s vocals when he sings “The floor is yours” / “Hey, either believe me or you don’t” / “Choose To Believe me or you won’t” / “I’m dead, baby” / “You told me.” One fan commented that Ri is “barely even in this song,” while others compared the feature to Janet Jackson‘s limited breathy vocals on Justin Timberlake‘s “(And She Said) Take Me Now” from his 2002 album Justified. Either way, we’ve got the new PND and Rihanna track on repeat — and are anxiously waiting her ninth album!