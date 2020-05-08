Rihanna Models Beautiful Purple Lingerie After $4.2 Million Donation To COVID-19 Charities

Rihanna looked so sexy while wearing her Savage X Fenty’s purple lingerie in a throwback pic. Now she’s giving fans a chance to star in their own photos to be featured in the brand’s next campaign drop.

Perfection thy name is Rihanna. Not only is the 32-year-old absolutely stunning, incredibly talented, business savvy and beyond generous, now she’s continuing to uplift other women through her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. Vogue helped announce her latest venture, a contest which will allow customers to submit pics of themselves in the own Savage styles from now through July 2020. The lucky winners will be chosen to be photographed over FaceTime later on this summer — social distancing is still a must! — and will be featured in an upcoming Savage x Fenty campaign.

Vogue used a throwback photo of RiRi looking like a snack in purple Savage lingerie to unveil the news. The entrepreneur could be seen outdoors posing with her side to the camera while holding on to a railing. She wore a lavender bra and high-cut underwear, along with a sheer lace garter belt. Purple was one of RiRi’s big early spring campaign colors. Her current collab with designer Adam Selman dropped on May 1, and showed Rihanna in a series of sexy black bras, panties and sheer half-slips. It’s part of their new Neon Nights campaign, that also features the same products in sheer lingerie with neon pink and green fabric trim.

“You–yes, you–could star in @badgalriri’s next @savagexfenty campaign. Tap the link in our bio for details,” Vogue wrote next to their IG pic of lingerie-clad Rihanna on May 8. Not only is Rihanna letting her customers be the stars of a new campaign, the “Diamonds” singer has been giving so much money to good causes throughout the coronavirus pandemic. On March 21, her Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to various organizations assisting with coronavirus relief efforts.

Rihanna’s CLF then teamed up with Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey in April to give a combined $4.2 million towards new grants, in addition to another $1M that was matched by JAY-Z for $6.2 million total. “The grants, distributed across eleven organizations, will support efforts that include providing shelter, food and healthcare services to homeless youth in New Orleans, to building virus testing capacity across the Caribbean and to the set-up of ICUs, hospital beds and isolation units in sub-Saharan Africa, among others,” a Clara Lionel Foundation press release stated on Apr. 9. RiRi also made sure money went to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, to help protect women and children against domestic violence situations during the coronavirus lockdown. She really is a superhero.

As Rihanna was putting so much money and effort towards helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, she was NOT in the mood to talk about when her long awaited new album, referred to as R9, could be dropping. During an Apr. 10 Instagram live session, she said “If one of y’all motherf**kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight.” Helping those in need during a global pandemic is far more important than when she delivers her follow up to 2016’s Anti, and RiRi hopes fans know that.