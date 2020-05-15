Rihanna Provides a Shady Status Update About ‘R9′

Rihanna just can’t stop trolling the Navy, and we’d be more mad if it wasn’t so funny.

The 32-year-old Anti superstar responded to some fans in the comments section of her latest Instagram post, which quickly gained attention.

“WHERES THE ALBUM” demanded one fan.

“I lost it,” she simply responded.

Another fan attempted reverse psychology: “DON’T DROP DAT ALBUM,” they wrote.

“navy this who to blame right here look,” she replied.

Rihanna‘s last studio album, Anti, was released back in 2016, and fans have now notoriously spammed the singer with demands for new music ever since, which she has continually clapped back at with silly answers.

