Rihanna Sent a Ventilator to Her Dad During His Coronavirus Battle

Rihanna sent a ventilator to her father, Ronald Fenty, amid his battle with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 32-year-old “Diamonds” singer’s dad, 66, revealed in a new interview that he tested positive for the virus.

Ronald told The Sun while at his home in Barbados that Rihanna gave him “more than” he needed to survive.

“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day,” Ronald said. “I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

He added that Rihanna was able to ship him an expensive ventilator “that he hadn’t used yet.” She also reportedly donated more than $700,000 worth of ventilators to her home country.

Ronald Fenty spent 14 days in an isolation center before being declared virus-free.

“I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation,” he continued. “More serious than people realize. Please stay home.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna has also teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to support domestic violence victims affected by stay-at-home orders, and she’s joined forces with Jay-Z to donate another $2 million.