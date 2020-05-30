Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Oprah, more celebrities react to the death of George Floyd: ‘We must act’

Celebrities are joining the chorus of thousands of protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

The horrifying bystander video of Floyd’s death spread quickly on social media earlier in the day, showing the officer driving his knee into Floyd’s neck as the handcuffed man repeatedly says he can’t breathe.

Four officers involved in the incident have been fired, and on Friday, former officer Derek Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was arrested days after the video surfaced.

Stars are sharing their emotions about the incident, including Oprah Winfrey, who tweeted a message and artwork depicting Floyd.

“I’ve been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment,” Winfrey tweeted Friday. “I haven’t been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head. It’s there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day. While pouring coffee, lacing my shoes, and taking a breath, I think: He doesn’t get to do this. And now the video from the other angle of the two officers pinning him down. My heart sinks even deeper.”

Winfrey continued: “His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us he had a giant soul. If the largeness of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul. #GeorgeFloyd: We speak your name. But this time we will not let your name be just a hashtag. Your spirit is lifted by the cries of all of us who call for justice in your name!”

Rihanna spoke out on both Twitter and Instagram, posting images of Floyd.

“If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor,” she wrote on Twitter.

On Instagram, she shared a similar message expressing her feelings more deeply.

“The magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least!” she wrote. “Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!!”

The singer continued: “The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it!”

Cardi B also took to her various social media accounts to speak up.

“Not three ,not five but almost 15 minutes of a cop knees on a mans neck while handcuffed,” she tweeted. “It’s so sickening.Things have to change !!”

She expanded on her message on her Instagram.

“Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired !” she wrote. “The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !”

Justin Bieber posted a video of the incident on his Instagram with a message.

“THIS MUST STOP,” he wrote. “this makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I’m sorry GEORGE FLOYD”

Beyoncé paid tribute to Floyd on her website by sharing a photo and a message: “Rest in power George Floyd.”

Kylie Jenner posted a lengthy message to her Instagram late Thursday.

“Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind,” she wrote. “i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others.”

She continued, “speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten.”