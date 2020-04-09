Rihanna & Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Team Up to Support Domestic Violence Victims Affected by Stay-at-Home Orders

Rihanna is teaming up with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 “stay at home” order.

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation and Dorsey are going to co-fund a joint grant that will go to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. They were each committing $2.1 million for a total donation of $4.2 million.

The funds “will provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise.”

It has been reported that approximately 90 people per week (plus their children in many cases) are being turned away from domestic violence shelters ever since the Safer at Home order began.

“At approximately $125 per day, the grant will cover housing and food for 90 domestic violence victims per week, with an additional 90 victims every week thereafter for 10 weeks,” CLF said in a statement.

Rihanna has already donated $5 million to aiding the health crisis, she also donated medical supplies to the New York pandemic relief, and she and Jay-Z teamed up for a $2 million donation to support “undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers.”

Jack recently donated $1 billion to the coronavirus relief efforts.