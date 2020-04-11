Rihanna’s Fans Bombard Her With Questions About Drake 2 Weeks After Online Video Flirting

Rihanna’s playful banter with Drake during a recent Instagram Live session hasn’t been forgotten! The singer was asked for the whereabouts of her rumored ex while filming an Instagram Live on April 10.

Rihanna and Drake’s back-and-forth comments underneath DJ Spade’s Instagram Live session on March 25 aren’t yet a distant memory. The rumored exes were both watching the DJ’s Instagram Live when Drake decided to give RiRi multiple shout-outs — which she quickly dismissed in her trademark way. So, when Rihanna filmed her own Instagram Live with FENTY nearly three weeks later on April 10, fans couldn’t help but reveal their curiosity.

“Where’s @champagnepapi,” one such viewer asked, referring to Drake’s Instagram handle. Alas, Drake was not present to push RiRi’s buttons this time, and that question went unanswered. It was a reasonable inquiry, though, given that it was a surprise to see Drake so straightforwardly call out Rihanna. She did, after all, once said she and Drake “don’t have a friendship” in the June 2018 issue of Vogue (although they’ve reunited since that interview).

Drake decided to stir the pot after seeing Rihanna was one of DJ Spade’s Instagram Live viewers on March 25. The rapper used the DJ’s internet connection issues as an opportunity to ask, “Robyn you can’t buy him A one hot spot?” Yes — he referred to RiRi by her real name, Robyn Fenty! Rihanna’s silence didn’t stop Drake from dropping two more comments: “DUB PLATE CAME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION” and “Rihanna drop R12 right now.” The last comment was especially hilarious, since it was repeating what all of Rihanna’s fans have been saying for the past few years. RiRi had to chime in. “Give drake some water,” she simply wrote. Rihanna’s crown never slips.

Well, you know that Drake isn’t afraid to speak his mind! Who could forget when the “Toosie Slide” rapper confessed his love for Rihanna, right on stage at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards? “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world,” Drake gushed while delivering Rihanna the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award.

Although their friendship hit a roadblock in the following years, there seemed to be hope after Rihanna attended Drake’s 33rd birthday party in Oct. 2019. Then, in an interesting turn of events, Rihanna and Drake were seen vibing together at A$AP Rocky’s set during Yams Day 2020 in New York City on Jan. 17 (the very same day Rihanna’s split with billionaire Hassan Jameel was revealed). Of course fans have questions now!