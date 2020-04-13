Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up as a doctor in tribute to healthcare workers

Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue has been lit up as a doctor in tribute to healthcare workers fighting coronavirus across the globe.

The flags of several countries affected by the outbreak were also projected onto the monument which towers over the city for the Easter Sunday display.

The city’s archbishop, Dom Orani Tempesta, performed a mass at the base of the statue during the light show, in which he thanked medical workers.

The slogan ‘Fique Em Casa’ – meaning ‘Stay at Home’ – was projected onto the statue’s arm

Messages of thanks in various language appeared on the statue, among pictures of medical professionals wearing scrubs and face masks.

In mid-March the city organised a similar event, where the flags of countries impacted were projected onto the statue.

View of the world famous Christ the Redeemer statue on Easter Sunday with a Brazilian flag projected on it

The 125ft monument, which towers over Rio de Janeiro, had #praytogether projected on it in different languages.

Archbishop Orani João Tempesta held mass at the landmark during the light show and called for people to pray for the sick.

Brazil has 22,318 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has recorded 1,241 cases, according to Johns Hopkins data. Pictured: the face of a medical worker on the statue

The US flag was one of the images projected onto the landmark – which is usually a popular tourist attraction

A view of the illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer that reads ‘Hope’ at the bottom

However, the worrisome numbers appear not to have swayed Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro’s view on the epidemic.

He has criticized isolation and lockdown measures that state governments stress are important to containing the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro, whose popularity as of late has dipped due to his handling of the pandemic, last week shrugged off the virus’ global impact and said it is ‘not all it’s being made out to be’.

The president has been at constant odds with Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a staunch support of social distancing and stay-at-home policies, whom he considered firing last week.