RIP Irrfan Khan: Deepika Padukone reminisces playing tennis with her costar on the sets of Piku — view THROWBACK video | Bollywood Life

The entire world is still trying to cope with the sudden, unexpected and shocking loss of Irrfan Khan. And if fans and the media are beside themselves with grief over his sad demise, then spare a though for what his family, friends and costars must be going through, given how he was universally loved by one all, with literally, and we mean, literally no one ever having faced any discord with the late-great actor. Deepika Padukone, too, has taken Irrfann's loss to heart, and has been sharing some touching throwback moments that the two had shared while working together.

After posting a warm picture a couple of days ago, upon their film, Piku, completing five years, Deepika Padukone has now uploaded a heartwarming throwback video from the sets of their movie, where Irrfan Khan and her can seen enjoying a game of tennis between shots. Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, the superstar captioned it: "Please come back! #irrfankhan." Check out the video below:

Earlier, Deepika had also shared a wonderful nostalgic moment between Irrfan, Director Shoojit Sircar and herself from the sets of Piku upon the film’s fifth anniversary. Quoting the lyrics of the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye, the actress had captioned the image: “Lamhe guzar gaye, chehre badal gaye (the moments have passed by, the faces have been replaced). Rest in Peace my Dear Friend… #piku #rana #bhaskor.” Check out the post below in case you had missed it earlier:

We are all still trying to come to terms with Irrfan Khan’s death. RIP, Irrfan.

