RIP Irrfan Khan: Freida Pinto’s emotional post for her Slumdog Millionaire co-star will leave you teary-eyed | Bollywood Life

Irrfan Khan’s demise has left us all in shock. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital yesterday morning after a long battle with Cancer. It is indeed a huge loss for the entertainment industry. Irrfan Khan’s Slumdog Millionaire co-star Freida Pinto penned down an emotional message for him. She took to Instagram to share a picture with him and wrote, “This one has hit me hard. A VOID that can NEVER be filled because there was simply no one like Irrfan Khan. His grace and dignity along with his monumental talent as an artist, actor – a portrayer of humanity in all it’s shapes and forms made me not only have deep admiration for him but I instinctively wanted to emulate that grace in my career as well. ” Freida Pinto made her debut with Slumdog Millionaire and Irrfan Khan was a part of the film. The actress got emotional and expressed her feeling for Irrfan Khan. Also Read – Throwback Thursday: THIS Picture of Irrfan Khan with his NSD batchmates is pure gold

“There is a picture from the SAG awards( Irrfan, Dev, me and Anil) that sits on my book shelf in Mumbai and everytime I look at it, I am taken down a memory lane of all things so beautiful and joyous about Slumdog Millionaire and the awards celebrations. And in all of it I have this one beautiful and powerful memory of Irrfan – Unfazed by the glitzy glamour, no matter which Hollywood icon walked past us. Quiet but not silent- his responses to every interviewer were so meaningful and never lacking humour. He was representing India with achingly high levels of grace and dignity. He stood grounded in reality on every world stage, every red carpet- Grateful and so collected! How lucky was I, a complete little mess of a newbie, to have him as a role model! For those who know of his talent, you know it cannot be replaced. For those who have not yet been introduced to his talent…Oh, do not deprive yourselves please! His repertoire has something for everyone. Warrior, Namesake, Piku, Maqbool, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar and ofcourse Slumdog Millionaire. Start somewhere, anywhere! I promise you…Irrfan Khan will be FOREVER carved in your memories too!” she added. Check out her post here: Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: Inferno writer Dan Brown pays tribute to the international star, calls him ‘incomparable’

Well, this is surely something we all still cannot accept. We have lost a star.

