RIP Irrfan Khan: Inferno writer Dan Brown pays tribute to the international star, calls him ‘incomparable’ | Bollywood Life

Popular author Dan Brown, who wrote Inferno, paid tribute to Irrfan Khan, who passed away today in the morning. The Angrezi Medium actor featured in the adaptation of his book, which also starred Tom Hanks in a lead role. He shared a picture of the star and wrote, "Sending love today to all who knew and admired the incomparable Irrfan Khan. Peace."

Directed by Ron Howard, Irrfan Khan portrayed the character of Harry "The Provost" Sims in the film. It also featured Felicity Jones, Omar Sy and Ben Foster. Apart from Dan, Hollywood director Colin Trevorrow also paid homage to the star as he wrote on Twitter, "Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember "the wonderful aspects of our existence" in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing."

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/o21DMMC2o5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2020

In Irrfan, power and gentleness co-existed perfectly. When he sings to his new wife at the bathroom door in ‘The Namesake’ or speaks of his father in ‘Life of Pi’ his talent is positively mystical. He is the most nuanced actor I’ve worked with. I am forever his dedicated fan. — Marc Webb (@MarcW) April 29, 2020

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Haider Ali Zaidi, who was a childhood friend of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan said, “I saw him struggling in his tough days — he would travel hungry in local trains in Mumbai and at times would sleep without having food. She wanted Irrfan to leave the film industry and become a school teacher in Jaipur for easier life and spend the rest of his life in their ancestors’ haveli.”

“It seemed he would call me today and we would again share our memories. I could not even attend his last journey,” Haider Ali Zaidi added.

