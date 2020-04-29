RIP Irrfan Khan: Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns the loss of a mentor, says he never knew he would have to say Alvida so soon | Bollywood Life

The world of cinema is bereaved. Actor Irrfan Khan hailed as an acting great by whosoever who has worked with him is no more. He passed away at 53 due to respiratory failure due to colon infection. Rich tributes have poured in from the film, TV, political and sports fraternity. For many of us, it is hard to believe that Irrfan Khan is no more. His last film, Angrezi Medium had its tenure at the theatres cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Irrfan Khan’s The Lunchbox colleague and powerhouse performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reacted on his demise. He wrote on Twitter, “In d year 2000 a film directed by #IrrfanKhan named ALVIDA starred me & I ws lucky 2 hv my mentor as my co-star in many films. No 1 wil evr b able 2 fill his space in d entire world of cinema. Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say “ALVIDA” so soon RIP #IrrfanKhan.” Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: Chandrakanta, Banegi Apni Baat, Darr – When the actor shone on the small screen

In d year 2000 a film directed by #IrrfanKhan named ALVIDA starred me & I ws lucky 2 hv my mentor as my co-star in many films.

No 1 wil evr b able 2 fill his space in d entire world of cinema.

Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say “ALVIDA” so soon RIP #IrrfanKhan — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked together in Ritesh Batra’s much-acclaimed The Lunchbox. Nawaz played the role of his gregarious colleague. In fact, there was always a chat of them being rivals but both had been quick to dismiss news of any bad blood. It was like healthy competition between two supremely talented artistes. Nawazuddin told PTI in 2014, “We were never friends earlier also and not now as well. We work together whenever we are cast in a film together. In the future if I get to work with him I will surely do it. There is no rivalry with him. There is nothing like that. He is my senior and I respect him a lot.” Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: Salman Khan shares a throwback candid click with the late actor, says ‘My heart goes out to his family’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement proves that there was always admiration between the two. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife and two sons, Babil and Ayaan. Also Read – Jaipur man Irrfan had craving to act right from his childhood

