RIP Irrfan Khan: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Kushal Tandon, Niti Taylor express their sadness at his demise | Bollywood Life

Posted on by


It is sad but true. One of the greatest actors that India has ever produced, Irrfan Khan is no more. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and bravely fought with it. Post his recovery, he returned with Angrezi Medium and again won over the fans. The actor passed away at 53 due to a colon infection in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. It seems he developed breathing problems that led to his death. Irrfan Khan who started his career on TV with Doordarshan has wowed us with performances in films like Maqbool, Piku, Life In A….Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil also made a mark in Hollywood. The master of subtlety, Irrfan Khan redefined acting in Bollywood known for its over the top performances. Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: India’s amazing talent who rocked the global stage

Also Read – Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson releases an emotional statement confirming his demise

Also Read – Irrfan Khan passes away: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radhika Madan and others offer condolences


We can see that the whole industry is engulfed by a huge sense of loss. Irrfan Khan also left a mark in Hollywood films like Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, Spiderman and Jurassic Park. We was gone too soon is all that we can say! BollywoodLife offers condolences to his family and friends!

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.





Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool