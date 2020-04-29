RIP Irrfan Khan: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Kushal Tandon, Niti Taylor express their sadness at his demise | Bollywood Life

It is sad but true. One of the greatest actors that India has ever produced, Irrfan Khan is no more. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and bravely fought with it. Post his recovery, he returned with Angrezi Medium and again won over the fans. The actor passed away at 53 due to a colon infection in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. It seems he developed breathing problems that led to his death. Irrfan Khan who started his career on TV with Doordarshan has wowed us with performances in films like Maqbool, Piku, Life In A….Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil also made a mark in Hollywood. The master of subtlety, Irrfan Khan redefined acting in Bollywood known for its over the top performances. Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: India’s amazing talent who rocked the global stage

What kind of test God is taking? my heart is broken hearing about #IrrfanKhan

a week back was his beloved mother, now him ?

These are really tough times ? praying for everyone’s well-being #restinpeace — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) April 29, 2020

Also Read – Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson releases an emotional statement confirming his demise

Saddened to hear about the passing of #IrrfanKhan … RIP ?? — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) April 29, 2020

Also Read – Irrfan Khan passes away: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radhika Madan and others offer condolences

With his creative genius he crafted a new path for himself and took the Indian cinema to another dimension. A huge loss for the industry, for all us. Gone too soon. #RIPIrrfanKhan — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) April 29, 2020

So heartbroken on the demise of Irrfan khan . We are all so shocked and so sad. My condolences to the family. RIP?? — Niti Taylor♔ (@niti_taylor) April 29, 2020

I pray you re now in a much better place, away from all the pain and suffering; you gave life to every role you played and can never be forgotten or replaced… the best there was.. a very very sad day today…rest in peace…. pic.twitter.com/F5hJDjrV7z — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) April 29, 2020

माणसाचं “जाणं” वाईटच ! दुःख होतंच ! पण फार कमी वेळा मनाला इतका चटका बसतो ! #IrrfanKhan सर… ??? we have lost one of Indiaz finest talents forever! RIP sir ! — Swwapnil Joshi | स्वप्नील जोशी (@swwapniljoshi) April 29, 2020

Such a big loss ! #IrrfanKhan had such contribution in cinema. Didn’t know him personally but how I am feeling the pain and vacuum. Rest in peace! May you be in a better place resting and happy. #ripirrfankhan — debina bon choudhary (@imdebina) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear the demise of Irrfan Khan.. that’s a tragic loss to the ‘Artistic World’! How unpredictable is life!

Rest In Peace!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 29, 2020

We loose one of the greatest actors of our time today ? You made our country proud and entertained us with your impeccable performances. I had the honour of meeting you once and will cherish that always Mr.Khan… https://t.co/EMtjy0P9ol — Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) April 29, 2020

Still in shock. @irrfank Sir, I still can’t believe you’re not here and you can’t read this. We will always remember you through your incredible performances. You are gone too soon and it’s a huge loss. We will all miss you very dearly. May your soul #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/Bqv7Jc6yNs — Mukti Mohan (@thisIsMukti) April 29, 2020

Prayers and prayers. May his soul pass peacefully towards the ultimate home as we humans preserve you forever in your magnificent legacy you left for us.

Strength and love to Sutapa ma’am and his sons??♥️ https://t.co/NPh1nQzQcm — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) April 29, 2020

There will never ever be anyone like you my idol #IrfanKhan bhai,may Allah give you magfirat. RIP — Iqbal Khan (@Miqbalkhan) April 29, 2020

Sad to hear this #IrfanKhan Rip — PREETIKA RAO (@preetikatweets) April 29, 2020

I mourn the passing of a great actor and a superior human being. Really really sad. RIP Irrfan Khan — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 29, 2020

You are one of the finest actors and will remain so through the legacy of films you leave behind. Glad to have worked with you and observed your genius. RIP @irrfank #IrrfanKhan ?? — Neena Kulkarni नीना कुळकर्णी (@neenakulkarni) April 29, 2020

This ?

Hurts so bad..

Hardest Good Bye to you Sir..

A true Gem, most humble human and a most versatile A+ actor.. #RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/R3XbWlYE9O — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 29, 2020

Sad sad so sad …..you were my most fav …. never met you but wanted to work with you …… you were always my favourite actor , you will be missed by entire nation…. I shall c u one day In a better world , to early to go ,rip sir # irfan Khan ❤️✨ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) April 29, 2020

Life is too short to be anything but happy ! #reminder ! May Allah grant u peace , #IrfanKhan gone too soon. In this holy month of Ramadan , may Allah have his mercy n choicest blessings on u ! ? #FanForever ? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) April 29, 2020

I’m deeply saddened by the news of Actor Irfan Khan passing. My prayers go out to him and his family.

RIP #IrfanKhan — Srishty Rode (@SrSrishty) April 29, 2020

#irfan sir u have gone way too soon….??RIP — Surveen (@SurveenChawla) April 29, 2020

It was an honour meeting him,knowing him, working with him, being around him and seeing how he does what he does so effortlessly. I wish I could have more of him, we could have more of him. Will miss #IrrfanKhan sir , the man, the talent, the LEGEND. RIP?????? pic.twitter.com/WulBXon43d — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 29, 2020

This is just Heartbreaking ,an actor who I have always admired for his craft is no longer amongst us, never had an opportunity to meet him but his work just resonated so much love.

He’s really left a vaccum , and will always be missed . ! #IrrfanKhan — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) April 29, 2020



We can see that the whole industry is engulfed by a huge sense of loss. Irrfan Khan also left a mark in Hollywood films like Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, Spiderman and Jurassic Park. We was gone too soon is all that we can say! BollywoodLife offers condolences to his family and friends!

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.