RIP Irrfan Khan: The actor’s son Babil Khan shares a video of him enjoying panipuris | Bollywood Life

We are yet to come on terms with the demise of Irrfan Khan. The talented actor left us on Wednesday. Irrfan Khan battled neuroendocrine tumour for a couple of years. He was back in India last year and shot for the film, Angrezi Medium. The film had released some time back but could not enjoy a long run because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the actor’s son Babil Khan has shared a video where Irrfan is seeing enjoying panipuris. We can see that he looks so happy in the video. It is hard to believe that Irrfan Khan is not with us now. Tributes poured in for him from all over the world. Also Read – Tributes continue for Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan as they are now on the coveted Amul ad

In his long career, Irrfan Khan has delivered memorable performances in films like Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil, Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Slumdog Millionaire, Inferno and so on. A graduate from the National School Of Drama, Irrfan Khan made his debut in the world of acting with Doordarshan. His show Shrikant is being aired once again on TV. Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: Rashami Desai gets emotional recounting her encounter with the talented actor [Exclusive]

Irrfan‘s beloved wife began her statement, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know.” Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares rare pic of the actor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

