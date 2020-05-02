RIP Irrfan Khan: The actor’s younger son Ayaan shares a cute throwback picture with a philosophical caption | Bollywood Life

The Bollywood fraternity is in mourning. In a span of two days, we have lost two of our gems. Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor have left us for the heavens. After battling neuroendocrine cancer for a couple of years, Irrfan succumbed to a colon infection that led to breathing problems. Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s deaths have left fans devastated. The family came forward and shared an emotional note that made us cry. Now, Irrfan’s younger son Ayaan Khan has shared a throwback picture with his dad. He is looking too cute in the pics. But it is the caption that makes us reflect. Ayaan writes, “The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise.” It makes us wonder on how life is so transitory and one must make the most of one’s time. Also Read – Did you know Irrfan Khan wept after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Kabir Khan’s New York?

Irrfan Khan was last seen on the film, Angrezi Medium. Everyone loved his performance in the film. However, the theatrical run of the film was stunted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans cannot get over the fact that Irrfan Khan is no more. A fan wrote under Ayaan’s post, “It’s a cute cute picture , still not sinked in the demise of such a fabulous actor , never met him but he’s so relatable , God bless you , shine like a star as he did in your field lots of love.” Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s demise: The grief of the latter more intense than that of the former

Actress Rashami Desai who spoke to BollywoodLife yesterday gave an emotional statement on how Irrfan Khan impacted her as an artiste. She said, “I met Irrfan Khan twice or thrice in my life. One of my friends was a co-producer of Madaari. He was so down-to-earth that I felt embarrassed. None of the trappings of stardom mattered to him. He had no airs and made us feel so comfortable. The only thing that he was concerned about was his craft and work.” Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: The actor’s son Babil Khan shares a video of him enjoying panipuris

