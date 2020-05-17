RIP Irrfan Khan: Tigmanshu Dhulia remembers his NSD buddy as Haasil completes 17 years | Bollywood Life

The demise of Irrfan Khan has sent millions of movie buffs into mourning. Though legends like him will be eternal through their work, the disappointment that he could offer so many more spectacular performances for us to cherish and love will linger on. One of his closest friends in the industry was Tigmanshu Dhulia. The filmmaker has made memorable films with him like Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. Well, Haasil completed 17 years recently and Tigmanshu Dhulia became all nostalgic. He wrote on Twitter, “I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat…brainstorming twenty years ago…Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end…you will always guide me my friend.” Also Read – Nimrat Kaur gets emotional seeing a mural of Irrfan Khan; says, ‘Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art’

I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat…brainstorming twenty years ago…Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end…you will always guide me my friend — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) May 15, 2020

Irrfan Khan won the Filmfare Award in 2003 for his fabulous performance as Ranvijay Singh, a hot-headed and violent student leader. Critics still rank it as one of his finest. The film was a critical hit but did not rake in much moolah. Today, it ranks as one of the finest films of the 2000’s. Later, Irrfan and Tigmanshu teamed up for Paan Singh Tomar. He has spoken at length how mastering steeplechase was a tough task for Irrfan Khan but he was sporty enough to take it up. He also described him as a keen observer of life, something that contributed immensely to his performances. Also Read – PK actor Sai Gundewar passes away after battling with brain cancer

His sons, Babil and Ayaan have been posting wonderful pictures from his life. We some black and white pictures from his National School Of Drama days as well. The void can never be filled! Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – When Irrfan congratulated his son for a hickey; Cop fined for copying Ajay Devgn’s stunt

