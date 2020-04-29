RIP Irrfan Khan: Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis and other political leaders mourn the actor’s loss | Bollywood Life

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known globally for his roles in “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Jurassic World”, passed away early on Wednesday at the age of 53. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the state in paying rich tributes to the renowned actor who was a master craftsman both on stage, TV and the silver screen. Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri mourn the demise of the Angrezi Medium actor

“Irrfan Khan was a talented actor who was sensitive to the concerns of society. Known for his versatility, he immortalised various roles in films and television serials with his passionate acting. His demise is a loss to the world of Hindi cinema,” Governor Koshyari said. Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: 7 powerful one-liners of the actor that prove he was the king of dialogue delivery

“An extremely talented, hardworking and versatile actor, Irrfan Khan was also a good human being. His journey from Bollywood to Hollywood is an inspiration for upcoming actors. Despite being afflicted by cancer, he accepted the reality and continued to work. My heartfelt condolences,” Thackeray said. Expressing shock over the sudden demise of the actor, State Congress President and Minister Balasaheb Thorat said “Irrfan Khan will always be remembered as an actor extraordinaire and a true fighter”. Also Read – RIP Irrfan Khan: My incomplete encounter with the remarkable actor

Nationalist Congress Party’s National Spokesperson and Minister Nawab Malik said he was “extremely saddened and shaken to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan” and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “This is really sad, a loss for the Indian film industry,” Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

This is really sad, a loss for the Indian film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & fans. https://t.co/gcyw5CrHx4 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 29, 2020

NCP MP Supriya Sule said Irrfan Khan will always be cherished as one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. “After great struggles, he made his mark on the Indian and world cinemaa In his death, we have lost a fine artiste,” Sule said.

From the TV serial “Chandrakanta” in the 1990s to “Angrezi Medium” in 2020, the actor enthralled audiences for 30 years. Bharatiya Janata Party Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said Irrfan Khan was not just a hardworking actor, but he was also a good cricketer though he couldn’t pursue the game due to lack of funds.

“His TV and film presence is unparalleled and has been giving confidence and motivation to many. My humble tributes to Irrfan, deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans across the globe,” former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

