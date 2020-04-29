RIP Rishi Kapoor: 5 films In Which He Starred With Wife Neetu

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday at the age of 67. He took his last breath at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, with his wife Neetu Kapoor by his side.

Apart from being husband and wife, the duo has been a part of quite a few iconic films as co-actors.

Take a look at these 5 films in which the couple acted together.

1. Amar Akbar Anthony

The 1977 action-comedy film which was written by Kader Khan starred Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also has some evergreen songs and iconic one line catchers.

2. Doosara Aadmi

Directed by Ramesh Talwar, the film stars Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Rakhee Gulzar in lead roles. The movie which got released in 1977 had been produced by Yash Chopra.

3. Zehreela Insaan

The 1974 film starring, Rishi Kapoor Moushumi Chatterjee, Neetu Kapoor, Ambareesh and Pran in main roles and was directed by Puttanna Kanagal. Bankrolled by Virendra Sinha, the movie is a remake of a popular Kannada film Naagarahaavu.

4. Zinda Dil

The plot revolves around the equation of twin brothers and their father. The film released in 1975 starts Pran, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor apart from other renowned names of the Bollywood industry. The movie has been directed by Sikandar Khanna.

5. Khel Khel Mein

The suspense-thriller directed by Ravi Random had Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aruna Irani play pivotal roles. The movie to date is remembered for its iconic music tracks like Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, and Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge.

