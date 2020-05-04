RIP Rishi Kapoor: A teary-eyed Amitabh Bachchan reveals he never visited the actor in the hospital | Bollywood Life

Rishi Kapoor passed away last week and has left an irreplaceable void. The actor passed away last week due to cancer. He was 67. After his demise many friends and well-wishers remembered the actor. Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Rishi Kapoor and got very emotional. Amitabh said, “I had seen him at his home — young, energetic, mischief in his eyes Chintu. Those were the rare occasions when I had the privilege of being invited to Raj Kapoor’s home. After that, I would meet him more often at RK Studios, where he would prepare for his role in Bobby.” Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a touching THROWBACK pic with her late father, baby Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh

He added, "He had a walk that was confident, determined; a style that was very similar to his grandfather, the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor. We worked in several films together – Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony and, more recently, 102 Not Out. When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it. The sincerity with which he spoke, there was no alternative to the way he spoke his dialogues."

Amitabh also spoke about Rishi's playful attitude. "He had a playful attitude all the time which was infectious on the sets. Even in the most grave sequences, he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up. Not just on set, if you were with him at any formal event, he would find that little distractive light-hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation," he said.

Big B revealed that Rishi had his playing cards with him on the sets. “When there was a time-lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot, he would bring out his playing cards, or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play, a competition, not just for fun, a serious competition,” stated Amitabh.

Concluding, Amitabh said, “During his time of diagnosis and his treatment, he never ever lamented his condition. It was always… ‘See you soon, just a routine visit to the hospital. I’ll be back shortly.’ I never visited him in hospital. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain, when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile.”

