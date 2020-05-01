RIP Rishi Kapoor: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts throwback pictures with Chintu Uncle, says, she is heartbroken | Bollywood Life

Rishi Kapoor is being remembered fondly by all his colleagues and friends from the film fraternity. Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a couple of pictures where we can see Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Samara and her. The pictures from happier times. We are guessing it is from the time when Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited him in New York where he was undergoing treatment. She put a message, “So much love for you…and from you my dearest Chintu uncle…ALWAYS… so heartbroken…May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless. There will never be another… just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories… Precious… Miss you and Love you Forever.” Also Read – Happy anniversary Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan: Here’s a throwback to the time Jr. Bachchan wanted two kids

It has been a tough week for everyone. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was directed by Rishi Kapoor in the film Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first celebs to reach the hospital after the news of the demise. Amitabh Bachchan has been advised against getting out of the house due to his immunity issues. He was the first to tweet about Rishi Kapoor’s death. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also posted a picture with Irrfan Khan who worked with her in Jazbaa. Also Read – On Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s 13th wedding anniversary, here’s looking at their adorable pictures over the years

In a statement, the family wrote, “”Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.” Also Read – Did you know that Sushmita Sen had almost backed out of the Miss India pageant because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

