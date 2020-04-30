RIP Rishi Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor shares an emotional post for the legendary star, says ‘he had the most amazing way of showing warmth & love’ | Bollywood Life

The untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor shocked the film fraternity. Superstars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and many others pay their last respects to the legendary actor. Ishaqzaade star Arjun Kapoor, who shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in Aurangzeb, penned an emotional note for Rishi Kapoor as he wrote, “He was my friends father, my co actor, a talent who’s work I grew up watching & admiring…. but what separates him from everyone else was one thing… Chintoo uncle had the most amazing way of showing warmth & love. It was different from anyone else. I remember my first day I shot with him for Aurangzeb in Gurgaon. Despite being nervous we managed to go thru day one without any hiccups. I was relieved that I didn’t screw up in front of him & went back to the hotel. I got a call from my father later that night saying Chintoo uncle had called him spoken to him about working with me, he told my dad something that meant the world to me “Boney tu tension matt le apna baccha acha actor hai yehi rahega acha kaam karega” to me that was love, acceptance & recognition of the highest order.” Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kushal Tandon, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Wahi slam the circulation of the video

The note further reads, "Love you Chintoo uncle ? thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima's sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you & Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart & mind forever. Cheers ?"

All we can say now is Thank You Rishi Kapoor for giving us such beautiful memories.

RIP Legend.

