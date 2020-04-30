RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor pay tribute to Chintu uncle with pics. See here

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday in Mumbai.

Arjun took to Instagram and penned an emotional note along with a picture with Rishi from their 2013 film Aurangzeb. The picture shows Rishi holding Arjun’s shoulders, while the late star smiles looking at him. Pointing out the way Rishi showed warmth and love, Arjun wrote, “He was my friends father, my co actor, a talent who’s work I grew up watching & admiring…. but what separates him from everyone else was one thing… Chintoo uncle had the most amazing way of showing warmth & love. It was different from anyone else. ”

Reminiscing about his first shot on the sets of Aurangzeb with Rishi, and how the late star called Arjun’s father to appreciate his acting skills. He wrote, “I remember the first day I shot with him for Aurangzeb in Gurgaon. Despite being nervous we managed to go thru day one without any hiccups. I was relieved that I didn’t screw up in front of him & went back to the hotel. I got a call from my father later that night saying Chintoo uncle had called him spoken to him about working with me, he told my dad something that meant the world to me ‘Boney tu tension matt le apna baccha acha actor hai yehi rahega acha kaam karega’ to me that was love, acceptance & recognition of the highest order.”

Concluding the note with memories they created in New York. He wrote, “Love you Chintoo uncle thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima’s sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you & Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart & mind forever. Cheers.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday shared a picture from the film Bewakoofiyaan and said that he will always remember the late actor’s childlike jovial nature. The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhi’s famous Purana Quila where the two are seen involved in a playful game.

“Aapki adakaari aur cinema ki samajh to sab yaad rakhengey. Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega. (Everyone will remember your acting and sense of cinema but I will remember your childlike nature). It was an honour to work with you Rishi sir! #RIPRishiKapoor,” Ayushmann wrote. The 35-year-old actor also shared a sweet story about shooting that sequence and said that lunch break was announced after the click and meals for everyone came from Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s house.

“Is shot ke baad lunch break hua tha, aur aapki beti ke ghar se sabke liye khana aya tha (We had our lunch break after this shot and food for everybody came from your daughter’s house),” wrote Ayushmann. Besides Khurrana and Kapoor the film also featured actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

