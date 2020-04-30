RIP Rishi Kapoor: Deepika Padukone and Juhi Chawla will definitely miss working with the veteran in THESE two films | Bollywood Life

Film buffs all over India are in mourning. We have lost two of our finest in two days. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan have left us. It was cancer that hastened their exit from our lives and we cannot help but mourn. Rishi Kapoor after he was diagnosed with blood cancer spent 11 months in the US for treatment. He was accompanied by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima. He recovered and returned to Mumbai last year. Rishi Kapoor had begun work on a film, Sharmaji Namkeen that also starred Juhi Chawla. Also Read – Rishi Kapoor last rites: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rima Jain break down at the crematorium

The team began work on Sharmaji Namkeen in December 2019 when the veteran got back in India. Juhi Chawla took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing 'SHARMAJI NAMKEEN' all the very very best, as shooting starts to roll !! May it be one of the most charming films of 2020 ..!!" The movie has few days of shooting left and we wonder how they will complete the character. Sharmaji Namkeen is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Excel Entertainment is producing the film.

Wishing ‘SHARMAJI NAMKEEN ‘ all the very very best, as shooting starts to roll !! May it be one of the most charming films of 2020 ..!!?? @chintskap @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @HoneyTrehan pic.twitter.com/C2JCXo26e4 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 9, 2019

Juhi Chawla has worked with Rishi Kapoor in so many films. All of us remember movies like Bol Radha Bol (1992), Rishta To Ho Aisa (1992), Ghar Ki Izzat (1994), Saajan Ka Ghar (1994) and Eena Meena Deeka (1994) and Daraar (1996). They would be reuniting after 10 years after Luck By Chance (2009). Juhi Chawla has deeply mourned his demise.

The other film he had with him was the Indian adaptation of The Intern (2015). The original film made in Hollywood starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros India were to jointly make the film along with Deepika Padukone’s Ka Productions.

In a statement, Rishi Kapoor had said, “The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India.”

