RIP Rishi Kapoor: ‘End of our story,’ Neetu Kapoor shares an emotional post remembering her husband | Bollywood Life

Neetu Kapoor has penned an emotional post remembering husband Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday morning. The actress shared a photo on Instagram where Rishi Kapoor can be seen sitting with a glass of Scotch whiskey. “End of our story,” she captioned the frame. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s demise: The grief of the latter more intense than that of the former

Commenting on her post, Anupam Kher shared: “Some stories never end.” Also Read – Videos of the Week: These throwback videos of Ranbir Kapoor dancing with his late father, Rishi Kapoor, are a visual treat

Raveena Tandon, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in the 1995 movie Saajan Ki Baahon Mein, commented: “Eternal and forever.” Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares video of the actor singing ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’ from Hum Tum

Sonu Sood commented: “It’s a story that inspired many stories on this planet mam. Some stories never end, in fact, they will remain in our hearts forever. Rishi sir will always be a guiding angel.”

Richa Chadha shared: “It is but a comma, not a full stop. He’s right there, beside you, regaling you with stories, making you laugh, getting annoyed, finding the best restaurant…he lives through you and beside you. Don’t lose heart. You are united in eternity. Big big hug.”

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Before marriage, the duo have appeared in movies like Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony and Zehreela Insaan among others. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry transpired into off-screen romance and Neetu Singh eventually quit acting to become Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday due to a prolonged battle with cancer. The actor was 67 and his funeral took place in Mumbai. People are in shock as it seemed the actor had recovered after his treatment in the US. Since his death, many people have been remembering the actor in their own way.

The actor’s last film was Sharmaji Namkeen. The producer of the film Sharmaji Namkeen, Honey Trehan, has revealed how Rishi returned to work a day after the death of his sister, Ritu Nanda. Apart from his acting the actor was also known for his brutally honest opinions. May his soul rest in peace.

(With inputs from IANS)

