RIP Rishi Kapoor: ‘I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news,’ says Rakesh Roshan | Bollywood Life

The untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor has shocked the industry as we are seeing all the fans and the members of the film fraternity are paying their last respect to the versatile actor. Veteran filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan, who has worked with the late star in Khel Khel Mein, Aap Ke Deewane and many more, got emotional and told HT, “I am not okay at all. How can I be I lost my friend? It is too early to even think of my memories with him, I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news. I can’t believe that he is not with us. I am feeling very, very lonely, He was my friend. I don’t know what to say.” Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The best boys I know’ pic has all our heart

Rishi left us… Chintu gone… still can’t believe, his loss is irreparable ? — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) April 30, 2020

Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Salman Khan pays his last respect to the veteran actor, says ‘Kaha Suna Maaf Chintu Sir’

Also Read – Rishi Kapoor death: ‘I will miss your FaceTime calls,’ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets emotional remembering her father

Actor Jeetendra also mourned the loss of Rishi Kapoor and said in a statement, “The magnitude of his loss and the void he leaves behind will be felt forever. We’ve lost one of our closest friends, our very dear brother and one of the finest human beings. It was an honour to be a part of his life. Our deepest condolences to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.”

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side. The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi’s elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

RIP, Rishi Kapoor

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.