RIP Rishi Kapoor: Jackie Shroff regrets not getting to share screen with Rishi Kapoor, says, ‘We’ve lost a precious jewel of the crown’ | Bollywood Life

Bollywood is heartbroken. In a span of two days, we lost Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. There are many who are regretting not getting the opportunity to work with or having met one of the two. Jackie Shroff who shared a warm rapport with Rishi Kapoor has lamented how despite working in three films together, they never got scenes where they had to face each other. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Shroff shared, “Chintuji always used to tell me, ‘Jaggu dada, I want to do a film opposite you. We’ve worked together in so many movies but never faced each other on camera.’ Him being a senior to me and one of the finest actors of the industry, I so wanted to act with him. I feel sad that this wish never will come true now. We’ve lost a precious jewel of the crown.” Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer two years back. He travelled to the US for treatment. They have worked together in films like Azaad Desh Ke Gulam (1990), Aurangzeb (2013) and Chalk n Duster (2016). Also Read – ‘Rishi Kapoor had choked up,’ says noted film distributor Raj Bansal, recollecting how his dear friend revealed his cancer news

Rishi Kapoor was a matinee idol for many kids growing up in the 70’s. Jackie Shroff was also a huge fan of the star. He said, “I remember his film Bobby (1973) had released and he shot to fame overnight. I was hanging around the Pastry Palace in Mumbai and I saw him there for the first time. I was like, ‘Wao, Rishi Kapoor!’ I wasn’t an actor then and seeing a superstar was like a fan moment to me and I never knew that one day, we would share such great camaraderie.” After his death, Tiger Shroff took to Twitter and wrote, “Absolutely shattered upon hearing the news of Chintu uncle passing away. The only consoling thought is that he isn’t suffering wherever he is… rest in peace sir.” Also Read – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a picture of Rishi Kapoor dancing with his mom, Krishna Raj Kapoor

Jackie Shroff further told the newspaper, “I couldn’t do what he could. Neither I could dance like him nor romance. He would meet people with a big warm hug and was so jovial and always sharing good vibes. I could always feel that affection from a senior not just for myself but for Tiger (son, Tiger Shroff) as well. We would ring up and discuss Tiger’s performance in his recent movies. Coming from him really meant a lot to me.” Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Imtiaz Ali remembers the superstar as he shares a THROWBACK video of him dancing at his brother’s wedding in Kashmir

