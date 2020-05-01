RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares rare pic of the actor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi | Bollywood Life

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a rare picture. In the photo, her uncle, late actor Rishi Kapoor, is seen sharing a happy moment with her late father-in-law, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. “Two Tigers,” Kareena captioned the images. Rishi Kapoor is the brother of Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan’s father. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: The actor returned to work day after sister’s death, told producer ‘the show must go on’

Kareena posted the image as a tribute to her uncle Rishi, who passed away on Thursday after battling leukemia for the past two years. Also Read – ‘Driving home ma,’ Riddhima Kapoor is enroute Mumbai to be with mother, Neetu Kapoor after missing Rishi Kapoor’s funeral

A day ago, Kareena also posted a cute childhood picture of Rishi and her father Randhir Kapoor, and wrote: “The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle.” Also Read – ‘Love you, Rishi Uncle,’ Alia Bhatt pens a heartwarming note remembering the late actor Rishi Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion designer Manish Malhotra also posted a picture on his social media with a poignant message. He wrote, “I am heartbroken. This is really sad and terrible. Rishiji will be truly missed. His brilliance is irresplaceble. My most favourite actor an a warm wonderful human being. RIP Rishiji. He was always so warm. This January in my friend Natasha Nanda’s house we were having dinner and he like always was very jovial and spirited and was telling me how I should take my clothes to capri and how people shop there…we chatted that night and since I have heard the disheartening news this morning I have been remembering our conversations and the fact that he always was so warm and wonderful.”

The nation is still in shock after the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Rishi is survived by his wife, Neetu, and his children, actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. His funeral took place in Mumbai yesterday.

Messages started pouring in from industry friends, colleagues and fans who mourned the loss of the veteran actor. He was hospitalised after complaining of breathing issues. The actor had been battling cancer for the last year and a half.

The family spokesperson has released an official statement confirming his demise. “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

