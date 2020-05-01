RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares video of the actor singing ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’ from Hum Tum | Bollywood Life

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday due to a prolonged battle with cancer. The actor was 67 and his funeral took place in Mumbai. People are in shock as it seemed the actor had recovered after his treatment in the US. Since his death, many people have been remembering the actor in their own way. His niece and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a video of him from singing ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’. Interestingly, the video also features Saif Ali Khan. Kareena captioned the post with a red heart. Also Read – Karisma Kapoor shares a picture of Rishi Kapoor from dad Randhir’s birthday celebrations and it will leave you moist-eyed

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a rare picture. In the photo, her uncle, late actor Rishi Kapoor, is seen sharing a happy moment with her late father-in-law, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. "Two Tigers," Kareena captioned the image.

Rishi Kapoor is the brother of Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan’s father.

Kareena’s sister Karisma also shared a throwback pic of the Kapoor khandaan.

The actor’s last film was Sharmaji Namkeen. The producer of the film Sharmaji Namkeen, Honey Trehan, has revealed how Rishi returned to work a day after the death of his sister, Ritu Nanda. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, he said that Rishi’s ‘professionalism was inspiring’. He added that the actor had been asked to arrive in Delhi two days before the final leg of shooting, but the day after he landed his sister Ritu Nanda died.

“We were looking to reschedule but in answer to my condolence message he asked, ‘What is the call time tomorrow?’” Honey said that he told the actor to take a couple of days off. But Rishi replied, “Bakwas maat karo, what happened is personal, but work is my profession. I am equally responsible for both. The show must go on.”

Rishi Kapoor was also known for his brutally honest opinions.

