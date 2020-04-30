RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kushal Tandon, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Wahi slam the circulation of the video | Bollywood Life

Rishi Kapoor is no more. It seems cruel that we did not get a week to grieve over the death of Irrfan Khan when this blow fell on us. Both of them were actors par excellence. While Irrfan Khan had conquered the world stage, Rishi Kapoor was enjoying digging into the wonderful roles he was getting at this phase of his career. Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, D Day, Mulk he has given so many wonderful performances of late. His demise happened today at 8.45. There was not even a span of 24 hours between the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. In the middle of all this, some videos of his last moments from the hospital are circulating on the net. This has upset many people given how distasteful and insensitive it is. Kushal Tandon, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi have lambasted the circulation of the video. Also Read – Mahhi Vij gets emotional for pregnant women in COVID-19, says ‘I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness’

Kushal Tandon tweeted, "There's a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he passed. I saw it. And think it's a gross violation of his privacy. If you do receive it, delete it rather than forward it further. I did."

There’s a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he passed. I saw it. And think it’s a gross violation of his privacy. If you do receive it, delete it rather than forward it further. I did. — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) April 30, 2020

saw @chintskap hospital video one of the hospital staff had recorded him without his knowledge.who ever shot that video you are sick ghatiya admi ho joh kisike ke takleef ka tamasha bana rahe ho.dont know the hospitals name but strict action should be taken #RIPLegend @chintskap — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 30, 2020

This kind of insensitivity is deplorable. We have seen that how fans are demanding #SuspendKRK after Kamaal R Khan's derogatory tweets on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor came to people's notice after their deaths. The actor family put out a statement that read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

