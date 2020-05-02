RIP Rishi Kapoor: Rakesh Roshan reveals how Ranbir Kapoor consoled him over the phone as he heard about his friend’s death | Bollywood Life

The death of Rishi Kapoor has left many in the film industry with a deep sense of loss. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Rishi Kapoor were close friends. And both of got detected with cancer in 2018. While Rishi Kapoor flew to the US for treatment, Rakesh Roshan underwent treatment for tongue cancer. Roshan was diagnosed at the end of 2018. It has been reported in Mid Day that Rakesh Roshan was distraught on hearing that Chintu Ji is no more. It seems it was Ranbir Kapoor who broke the news to Rakesh Roshan. The Krish filmmaker had first made a call to Randhir Kapoor but he did not take the call. He has said he was left sobbing when Ranbir Kapoor finally broke the news and it was the latter who consoled him. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: ‘End of our story,’ Neetu Kapoor shares an emotional post remembering her husband

Rakesh Roshan told Mid Day, "I woke up this morning to a message from a friend, asking if Rishi Kapoor was all right. When I called Dabboo [Randhir Kapoor], his number was busy. That's when my heart sank and I instinctively knew something was wrong. Then I rang up Ranbir who shared the news. It was so shocking that I started crying on the phone. Instead of me consoling him, Ranbir comforted me. He has been a pillar of strength to his father."

Ranbir Kapoor had been with his father when he was in the US undergoing treatment for cancer. He took months off work for the same. Ranbir Kapoor was working on two projects, Brahmastra and Shamshera in this period. There were rumours of how the Kapoor's were planning a December wedding for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It seems they had cancelled ideas for a destination wedding and thought of a grand affair in Mumbai itself. No one confirmed the news from the family though. Hrithik Roshan wrote an emotional note for Rishi Kapoor on his Insta handle. The whole Bollywood fraternity has offered condolences to the family.

