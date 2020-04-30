RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor and family take the late actor on his last journey – watch video | Bollywood Life

Veteran and legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away today and we saw many reputed personalities from the entertainment and political world pay their tribute to him on social media. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, many members were not allowed in the last rites and now we share a video with you where Ranbir Kapoor and family is taking the late actor on his last journey. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: ‘I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news,’ says Rakesh Roshan

Rishi Kapoor's body is driven directly to a crematorium in Marine Lines Chandanwadi, close to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted, reports timesofindia.com. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," confirmed his family in a statement. His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir. Riddhima lives in Delhi and had to secure a special pass from the police to travel to Mumbai. With all forms of public transport such as trains and flights suspended, she will travel on road by car over 1400 kilometres from Delhi to Mumbai.

Talking about the untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor, friend and superstar Jeetendra said in a statement, “The magnitude of his loss and the void he leaves behind will be felt forever. We’ve lost one of our closest friends, our very dear brother and one of the finest human beings. It was an honour to be a part of his life. Our deepest condolences to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.”

RIP, Rishi Kapoor.

