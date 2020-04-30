RIP Rishi Kapoor: Shah Rukh Khan mourns the demise of legendary actor, says ‘I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head’ | Bollywood Life

After Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and other actors, superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid his last tribute to Rishi Kapoor by sharing a picture of him with the star from their film Deewana and wrote an emotional note for the legendary actor. SRK expressed his condolence and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor khandaan. May Allah give you all the strength to deal with your loss.” Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor shares an emotional post for the legendary star, says ‘he had the most amazing way of showing warmth & love’

Shah Rukh Khan's post reads, "As a young man entering the daunting world of films. I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of – Rishi sahib," SRK wrote. What Mr Kapoor told the young Shah Rukh Khan that fateful first day helped him become SRK. On the first day of shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up. Then with that famously radiant smile on his face, he said, "yaar tujhme energy bahut hai! That day in my head I became an actor," Shah Rukh Khan revealed in his post, "I will miss him for many things but more than all of them, I will miss him for the gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always as the 'aashirwaad' that made me who I am today."

Apart from Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor also worked together Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles.

RIP, Rishi Kapoor.

