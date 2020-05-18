RIP Rishi Kapoor: ‘There is not a day when my father does not miss his CHINTU,’ says Neil Nitin Mukesh | Bollywood Life

The untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor has shocked the entertainment industry and the entire country. Singer Nitin Mukesh used to share a very close bond with the late actor. Actor NeilNitin Mukesh recalled the memories of how he visited his home the very next day after he came back from USA post his treatment and enjoyed a celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Also Read – Riddhima Kapoor shares adorable sunkissed selfie with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara

Nurvi with both her daadus. (Grand dads) Dearest Chintu uncle visited home today for Ganpati Darshan. All of us are just so so happy to have met him and hugged him tight. Welcome back Chintu uncle. God Bless you always. @chintskap @NamanNMukesh #nitinmukesh pic.twitter.com/t92XIlDvA6 — NeilNitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 11, 2019

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, Neil told E Times, “It is a big loss to the family, to the industry and to his fans all across the world. He was a father figure and everyone knows the bond the Kapoor and Mukesh family share. I have so many moments and memories that I shared with him. From working with him as a child star in film ‘Vijay’ directed by late Mr. Yash Chopra to him dancing and singing at my wedding and his devotion towards Ganpati Bappa. He would visit our home without fail. In fact when he returned from America, the very next day, he was home for Darshan. A powerhouse of talent and the only actor to stand his own ground even though there were many other superstars around. He has been one of my biggest inspirations. No one portrayed love and other drama emotions as beautifully on screen as him. His films like ‘Karz’, ‘Yeh Wada Raha’, ‘Chandini’, and many others have been immortalised by his presence.” Also Read – International Day of Families 2020: Ajay Devgn-Mohnish Bahl, Prem Chopra-Ranbir Kapoor — we bet you didn’t know these Bollywood celebs are related to each other

He added, “My father has been extremely upset ever since. And as a son, I feel so helpless too because I am far away from him at this moment. We have been consciously staying separately since we were advised to do so having a baby and senior citizens both at home. I have been speaking to him daily. There is not a day when he does not miss his CHINTU.” The actor also revealed that his father was in constant touch during with Rishi Kapoor during his last days.“Yes papa was in touch on a regular basis. He was and will be in our hearts and memories forever.”

