Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh: An Evergreen Story of Love and Support, See Pics

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67, survived by wife Neetu Kapoor (nee Singh), son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. While the actor might have gone too soon, his life and story with wife and friend Neetu will live on for ages.

The lovebirds proved to be one of the most iconic pairs in the Bollywood world, with years of togetherness. And this bond did not come easy to them. There were high tides, just like in every other relationship, but Neetu held Rishi’s hand and sailed through the tough times.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. (Image: Instagram)

The teenage romance between the actors started around 1975. Despite being madly in love with each other once, Rishi had been a difficult man for Neetu. Being a commitment-phobic that he was, the Kapoor and Sons star once told her, “I’ll only date you, I’ll never get married to you”.

After their marriage, Neetu started the sacrifice by giving up on her career and looking after the family. Their marriage hit a rough patch, and the 102 Not Out actor turned out to be a nightmare for his wife.

But Neetu held him tight and kept on going with all the love in her heart. She once even filed a case of domestic violence on the actor, only to mend the relationship eventually.

When Rishi had not so lovable relationship with their son (Ranbir Kapoor), Neetu chose to stand by her husband despite immense love for Ranbir. Be it his illness or his death, the Burning Train stars led their lives by examples and left us a sweet relationship to look forward to.

