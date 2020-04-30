Rishi Kapoor dead: His rare pics with son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Singh and family. See pics

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday, just a day after another brilliant actor Irrfan’s death left the world in shock. The actor is survived by wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima. Brother Randhir confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, saying, “he is no more”.

Rishi had flown to New York for cancer treatment in September 2018 and had returned to India a year later post recovery. Brother Randhir Kapoor had confirmed to Hindustan Times in April last year that the actor was “cancer free”.

Wife Neetu had even welcomed the New Year 2020 on a positive note. She shared pictures from the celebrations including a happy picture with Rishi on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy 2020. hope this decade brings good health n happiness to all.”

Neetu had last posted a picture with Rishi from their food outing in March this year. She wrote, “Meal out after a long period becomes so special!! You value each moment enjoy every dish.”

Neetu had been on Rishi’s side throughout his treatment in New York. The two were regularly visited by Ranbir and girlfriend Alia and their Bollywood friends including Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh at a party.

Both Rishi Kapoor with sister Ritu Nanda died in the past one year.

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Riddhima, Sameira and Kunal Kapoor got together for an occasion.

Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima and Neetu during a puja ceremony.

Rishi Kapoor at his last Christmas lunch with family.

Talking about caring for Rishi during his cancer treatment, Neetu had told Times in an interview, “My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn’t know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months.”

