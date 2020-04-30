Rishi Kapoor enjoys healthcare worker’s performance, video goes viral



Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. (Express archive photo)

Shortly after Rishi Kapoor’s demise on Thursday morning, a video featuring the actor and a young healthcare worker, in a hospital room, surfaced online. In the video, the healthcare worker is seen singing a song for Kapoor, who is lying in his bed and enjoying the performance.

The health worker is heard singing “Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha” from Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti starrer Deewana. The song was originally sung by Kumar Sanu.

Towards the end of the video, Rishi Kapoor gives his blessings to the healthcare worker. The actor is heard saying, “My blessings are with you. I wish you a lot of success. Name and fame will follow you if you work hard. Working hard and a little bit of good luck will take you a long way, and you will taste the fruits of success.”

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor passes away | Rishi Kapoor: The singing-dancing-romancing hero we all loved to love | Celebrities mourn the demise of Rishi Kapoor | 102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla on Rishi Kapoor: He truly was magic | ‘Rishi Kapoor wanted to fly a chopper, but Nasir Hussain didn’t let him’: Air Force officer remembers | Everything Rishi Kapoor said about his cancer treatment | The best films of Rishi Kapoor’s second innings | Alia Bhatt pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor | Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers his first co-star Rishi Kapoor | 15 movies of Rishi Kapoor you can watch online | 10 best songs of Rishi Kapoor | Everything you should know about Rishi Kapoor | Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor | From the archives – Rishi Kapoor: I got the best break in Bobby, but it all went downhill from there

The video was shot on February 3, when Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Delhi with an infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd