Rishi Kapoor: Everything you should know about the Bollywood actor
| New Delhi |
Published: April 30, 2020 3:22:27 pm
Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.
Here is a fact file on the Bollywood actor
Rishi Kapoor’s birthplace
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rishi Kapoor’s education
Campion School, Mumbai and Mayo College, Ajmer
Rishi Kapoor’s wife
Actor Neetu Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor’s children
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, and fashion and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani
Also read | Rishi Kapoor dead
Rishi Kapoor’s first film
Rishi’s first onscreen appearance was alongside his father Raj Kapoor and Nargis in Shree 420. But his first film as a leading man was Bobby (1973).
Raj Kapoor’s popular films
Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Laila Majnu, Prem Rog, Nagina, Chandni, Hum Kissi Se Kam Nahin, Doosra Aadmi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Prem Rog, Saagar, Namastey London, Love Aaj Kal, Agneepath, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk
Also Read | Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020): The singing-dancing-romancing hero we all loved to love
Did Rishi Kapoor also direct any film?
Yes. He helmed 1999’s Aa Ab Laut Chalen, starring Rajesh Khanna, Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Suman Ranganathan.
Rishi Kapoor’s last film
Jeethu Joseph’s The Body, in which he starred alongside Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.
Rishi Kapoor’s awards
National Film Awards – 1
Filmfare Awards – 4
Zee Cine Awards – 3
Screen Awards – 2
Also See | Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020): A pictorial tribute to the Bollywood actor
When was Rishi Kapoor diagnosed with cancer?
September 2018
Where did Rishi Kapoor undergo his cancer treatment?
New York.
When did Rishi Kapoor die?
April 30, 2020 in Mumbai
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd