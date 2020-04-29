Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai, brother Randhir Kapoor confirms | Bollywood Life
It seems this year is not done when it comes to shocks. After Irrfan Khan’s untimely death this morning, actor Rishi Kapoor is admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to a publication and said, “It’s true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning.”
When asked if the actor is serious, Randhir said, “Had there been one, I would also have been at the hospital. He will be alright. Neetu (Kapoor) is by his side.”
For the uninformed, Rishi Kapoor was being treated for cancer in the US for almost a year.
He returned to India last September. In February this year, he was hospitalised twice. He was first hospitalised when he was attending a family function in Delhi. He revealed that he was suffering from infection. After returning to Mumbai, he was again hospitalised due to viral fever.
On March 26, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted that we need to declare emergency in the nation as some people are not following the lockdown. “Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare an EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed, people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in,” he had written.
The actor, who is generally very active on Twitter, hasn’t posted anything of late. His last tweet was on April 2, in which he wrote, “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!”
We really hope he recovers soon.
